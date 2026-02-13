Freemont Management S.A. Has $8.91 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 4.5% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Freemont Management S.A. owned 0.11% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.74. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $152.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

