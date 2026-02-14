abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.02 and traded as high as $155.12. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $153.47, with a volume of 436,110 shares.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Up 4.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.02.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,437.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s sponsor is ETF Securities USA LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ETF Securities Ltd.

