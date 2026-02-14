Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Scout24 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scout24 to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCOTF

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of SCOTF stock opened at $115.36 on Monday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77.

Scout24 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Scout24

(Get Free Report)

Scout24 AG is a Germany-based operator of digital marketplaces specializing in real estate and automotive sectors. Headquartered in Munich, the company’s flagship platforms include ImmobilienScout24, a leading online property portal in Germany and Austria, and AutoScout24, one of Europe’s largest online marketplaces for new and used vehicles. These platforms connect private individuals, brokers and dealers with prospective buyers through searchable listings, digital marketing tools and ancillary services such as valuation modules and financing calculators.

Founded in 1998 as ImmobilienScout GmbH and rebranded to Scout24 AG in 2004, the company has expanded its footprint to serve multiple European markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.