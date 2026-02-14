Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $12.96. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 338,365 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a market cap of $710.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11,367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 80.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company operates as a diversified communications provider offering both wireless and wireline services across rural markets in the Mid-Atlantic region. Headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia, the company designs, builds and maintains network infrastructure to deliver mobile connectivity, high-speed broadband access and related telecommunications solutions to residential, business and wholesale customers.

In its wireless segment, the company owns and operates a portfolio of cellular towers and associated spectrum under a long-term partnership with a national carrier.

