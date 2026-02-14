Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saratoga Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.0150. Saratoga Resources shares last traded at $0.0150, with a volume of 1,500 shares.
Saratoga Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About Saratoga Resources
Saratoga Resources Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 2007, the company focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of conventional hydrocarbon resources in onshore basins. Its primary asset base is located in southeastern Trinidad and Tobago, where it holds working interests in multiple producing and development blocks.
The company’s operations center on mature field redevelopment and appraisal drilling.
