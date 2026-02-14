Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $11.45. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $11.3950, with a volume of 53,528 shares changing hands.

LYSCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $17.80 price target on shares of Lynas Rare Earths and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Up 3.7%

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) is an Australian‐headquartered company specializing in the exploration, mining and processing of rare earth elements, which are critical components in the manufacture of high‐performance magnets, catalysts, electronics and renewable energy technologies. The company’s flagship asset is the Mount Weld deposit in Western Australia, renowned for being one of the world’s highest‐grade rare earth deposits. From exploration through to downstream processing, Lynas has built an integrated, end‐to‐end supply model aimed at diversifying global supply chains and reducing reliance on traditional suppliers.

At Mount Weld, Lynas employs conventional open‐pit mining techniques to extract ore that contains neodymium, praseodymium, cerium and lanthanum, among other rare earths.

