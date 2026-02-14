Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $19.00. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $18.8710, with a volume of 45,889 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $879.56 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.68% and a return on equity of 9,354.51%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.0401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 90.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4,701.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located in the Permian Basin region of West Texas. Established in 1980 by Apache Oil Company, the Trust does not engage in exploration or production activities. Instead, it owns net profit interests on specified acreage, allowing unitholders to participate directly in the cash flows generated by hydrocarbon extraction without bearing the costs or risks associated with day-to-day field operations.

The Trust’s interests cover acreage predominantly in Reeves and Loving Counties, where mature wells have been developed over several decades.

