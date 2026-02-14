Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.97. Star Group shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 12,122 shares changing hands.

Get Star Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Star Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on SGU

Star Group Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $424.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $539.26 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 4.16%.

Star Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 181.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.