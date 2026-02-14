National Steel (NYSE:SID) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of National Steel Company (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.70. National Steel shares last traded at $1.6950, with a volume of 6,813,955 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SID. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of National Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on National Steel from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.66.

National Steel (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). National Steel had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that National Steel Company will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Steel stock. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of National Steel Company (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 175.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in National Steel were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

