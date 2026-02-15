American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Trading Down 20.5% – Should You Sell?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 5,301,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,420,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and strong adjusted metrics — Dauch/American Axle reported adjusted EPS of $0.07 and adjusted EBITDA/cash flow metrics that management highlighted as improved, beating consensus and showing solid operating cash generation for the quarter and full year. Dauch Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCH. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $860.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.60.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

