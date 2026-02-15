JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,116 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the January 15th total of 7,118 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

BBAG opened at $46.90 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. BBAG was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

