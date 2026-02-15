Insider Selling: 3M (NYSE:MMM) CAO Sells $888,798.75 in Stock

3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) CAO Theresa Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,558.75. This trade represents a 66.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $171.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $121.98 and a 1 year high of $177.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.50-8.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of 3M

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.