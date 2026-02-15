Insider Selling: Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) EVP Sells $636,348.48 in Stock

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) EVP Francis Poli sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $636,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,250.25. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.45. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 27.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohen & Steers has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

