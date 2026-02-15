Insider Selling: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $904,104.96 in Stock

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.08, for a total transaction of $904,104.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,924,870.96. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 500 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.06, for a total transaction of $208,030.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,500 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.58, for a total transaction of $437,370.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $420.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.90 and a beta of 2.51. SiTime Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $446.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.22.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $113.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.91 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong revenue growth — SiTime reported $1.53 EPS vs. $1.20 expected and revenue of $113.3M (up ~66% YoY), providing a clear near‑term fundamental tailwind. Earnings & data

Q4 beat and strong revenue growth — SiTime reported $1.53 EPS vs. $1.20 expected and revenue of $113.3M (up ~66% YoY), providing a clear near‑term fundamental tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — multiple brokerages have Buy/Outperform calls and raised targets (UBS, Needham, Stifel, Barclays among them), giving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target near $409, which supports longer‑term upside. Analyst coverage

Analyst support — multiple brokerages have Buy/Outperform calls and raised targets (UBS, Needham, Stifel, Barclays among them), giving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target near $409, which supports longer‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership and momentum — institutions hold ~84% of shares and the stock has traded near 52‑week highs, which can amplify moves in either direction. Ownership data

High institutional ownership and momentum — institutions hold ~84% of shares and the stock has traded near 52‑week highs, which can amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Business exposure — SiTime’s MEMS timing products serve telecom, data center, automotive and industrial markets (structurally attractive but still cyclical with semiconductor demand). Company profile

Business exposure — SiTime’s MEMS timing products serve telecom, data center, automotive and industrial markets (structurally attractive but still cyclical with semiconductor demand). Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale by Samsheer Ahamad — sold 9,100 shares (~$4.02M) on Feb 11, a ~14.7% reduction in his stake; sizable single‑day sellings often weigh on sentiment. Insider sale

Large insider sale by Samsheer Ahamad — sold 9,100 shares (~$4.02M) on Feb 11, a ~14.7% reduction in his stake; sizable single‑day sellings often weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider/director selling — Director sale reported at ~$1.51M plus Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,112 shares (~$904k) and 500 shares (~$208k) across Feb 10–11; multiple Form 4s increase near‑term selling pressure and may raise investor questions. Director sale SEC filing

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $400.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at $2,974,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in SiTime by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth $22,182,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

