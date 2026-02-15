nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) CEO Sells $884,822.59 in Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,745.30. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Beth Wozniak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of nVent Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $456,517.95.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NVT opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.64. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $120.85.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.