Short Interest in YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CHPY) Rises By 101.5%

YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CHPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 68,912 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the January 15th total of 34,192 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,861 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,861 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF alerts:

YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

CHPY stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $303.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50.

YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CHPY is an actively managed ETF that seeks current income and capital appreciation by investing directly in a select portfolio of 15-30 semiconductor companies. It aims to generate income through an options portfolio on semiconductor companies and/or semiconductor ETFs.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.