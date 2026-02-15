Robin Ann Abrams Sells 8,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,815,200.50. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,883.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 120,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 295.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Key Stories Impacting Lattice Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.