Robin Ann Abrams Sells 8,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,815,200.50. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,883.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.70.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.
Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat Q1 outlook — Lattice reported stronger revenue and EPS, raised its near‑term revenue/growth commentary and gave Q1 2026 EPS guidance (0.340–0.380), which helped re‑rate the stock. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish writeups — Zacks upgraded LSCC to a #1 (Strong Buy) and published bullish pieces arguing earnings estimates are moving higher and that LSCC is a momentum buy, signaling rising analyst optimism. Lattice (LSCC) Upgraded to Strong Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks note on earnings revisions — Analysts have been raising estimates, which tends to support further upside as consensus earnings expectations improve. Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Lattice (LSCC)
- Positive Sentiment: AI and data‑center exposure cited as growth driver — Multiple writeups (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, Globe & Mail) highlight rising AI demand and data‑center traction as reasons revenue outlook strengthened and investors are repricing the stock for higher growth. Lattice Semiconductor Leans Into AI Demand As Revenue Outlook Strengthens
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and momentum — Coverage notes an intraday gap up after analyst upgrades and articles explaining why LSCC is a momentum pick; that buying interest has pushed the shares toward new highs. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume observed — Elevated options activity suggests heightened trader interest and hedging/speculation but is ambiguous for direction. Lattice Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest item appears data‑erroneous — A report shows a large increase but with zero reported shares/NaN values; don’t treat this as a reliable signal until corrected. (No link — internal data entry)
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term performance note — Retrospectives on decade returns highlight LSCC’s strong multi‑year performance, useful context for investors but not a near‑term catalyst. If you invested $1000 in Lattice Semiconductor a decade ago
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.
The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.
