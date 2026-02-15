Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $148.77 and last traded at $141.4550. 21,796,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 9,053,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.12.

The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: EPS $0.82 vs. $0.75 est., revenue $2.49B (+28.9% YoY) and record net income; company raised AI revenue targets and issued revenue guidance above Street estimates, supporting the AI-driven growth narrative.

Analysts are lifting price targets and turning more bullish (Wells Fargo, Needham, Rosenblatt among those raising targets/ratings), giving additional analyst-driven momentum to the stock.

Market views Arista as outperforming peers (notably Cisco) by managing supply-chain pressures and capturing hyperscaler AI capex, which supports margin resilience and share gains.

Management said Arista is diversifying accelerator support: deployments that were ~99% Nvidia a year ago now include ~20–25% AMD — a strategic shift that increases customer options but alters vendor dynamics. Traders note this may be weighing on GPU vendor stocks while benefiting Arista's flexibility.

Unusually high options activity is signaling elevated trader interest/positioning ahead of and after earnings.

Valuation is rich (ANET trades at a high P/E), and some commentary asks whether the recent run (one-year gains) leaves less margin for error if growth slows. This could temper longer-term upside.

Rising component/memory costs are a sector-wide headwind; management says it's mitigating impacts via purchase commitments, but cost pressure remains a watch item for margins.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,553,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.7%

The company has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.00.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

