Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.5760, with a volume of 150174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.89 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Management reiterated operational momentum: a 2026 target of ~14% subscription revenue growth, plus company commentary on record retention and margin gains that support longer‑term revenue visibility and profitability expansion.

Top‑line growth remained solid: Q4 revenue of $376.85M was up ~11.7% year‑over‑year and essentially in line with estimates; management also highlighted cumulative discretionary profit generation (>$500M since 2021), supporting free‑cash‑flow optionality.

Guidance largely in line with consensus: FY‑2026 revenue was guided to roughly $1.6B and Q1 revenue to $376–382M (close to street estimates), suggesting no material upside surprise in near‑term top‑line trajectory.

Earnings missed marginally: Q4 EPS came in at $0.13 versus the $0.14 consensus (a $0.01 miss), which, combined with a thin net margin (~1.1%), disappointed some income‑oriented and growth investors.

Market reaction and positioning: the stock had already experienced a steep slide into the print; investors reacted to the EPS miss and nondisruptive guidance by selling, producing elevated volume and driving the share price lower.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $219,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $346,143.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,553.69. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,853 shares of company stock worth $1,181,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04.

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

