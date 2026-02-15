Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $6.48. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $7.4470, with a volume of 21,090,248 shares traded.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The firm had revenue of $436.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS of $0.43 vs. ~$0.27 consensus and revenue of ~$436.9M (up ~6% YoY). Management also announced a $50M buyback, signaling confidence and shrinking float. Corsair Stock Soars 55% After Q4 Double Beat, $50M Buyback

Q4 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS of $0.43 vs. ~$0.27 consensus and revenue of ~$436.9M (up ~6% YoY). Management also announced a $50M buyback, signaling confidence and shrinking float. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~23,177 call options (roughly a 1,866% jump vs. average daily calls) — a strong indicator of speculative bullish interest and short-term positioning by traders.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~23,177 call options (roughly a 1,866% jump vs. average daily calls) — a strong indicator of speculative bullish interest and short-term positioning by traders. Positive Sentiment: CRSR was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value list, which can attract value-oriented and momentum buyers. Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 13th

CRSR was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value list, which can attract value-oriented and momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target from $6.00 to $7.00 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited near-term upside from that shop and a still-cautious institutional view. B. Riley coverage note

B. Riley raised its price target from $6.00 to $7.00 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited near-term upside from that shop and a still-cautious institutional view. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and company slide deck are available for investors who want detail on margin drivers, product mix, and channel dynamics. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and company slide deck are available for investors who want detail on margin drivers, product mix, and channel dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered FY2026 revenue guidance to roughly $1.3–$1.5 billion versus consensus near $1.6 billion — a notable miss relative to street expectations that could cap upside if growth concerns persist.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Securities boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Thi L. La bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 480,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,428.60. The trade was a 11.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth $460,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 105.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $724.14 million, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading manufacturer of high-performance gaming peripherals and PC components. Since its founding in 1994 by Andy Paul, Don Lieberman and John Beekley as Corsair Microsystems, the company has evolved from producing memory modules to a broad portfolio of gaming hardware. Its product range includes gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, PC chassis, power supplies, cooling solutions, memory modules, solid-state drives and streaming accessories under brands such as Corsair, Elgato and SCUF Gaming.

The company’s solutions cater to PC enthusiasts, competitive gamers and content creators, offering hardware and integrated software designed to optimize performance and user experience.

