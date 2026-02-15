HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $35.83, but opened at $39.17. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $39.5610, with a volume of 1,069,475 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 11.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $198.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 46.08% and a return on equity of 12.15%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported record new investments of $4.3B in 2025, up 87% year-over-year, with new-portfolio yields above 10.5% and adjusted EPS/ROE improvements cited by management — a clear driver of investor optimism. Business Wire: Q4 & FY2025 Results

Reported record new investments of $4.3B in 2025, up 87% year-over-year, with new-portfolio yields above 10.5% and adjusted EPS/ROE improvements cited by management — a clear driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2028 EPS guidance to $3.50–$3.60, above the consensus (~$3.18), which suggests stronger future earnings and likely helped lift the stock. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Results & Presentation

Company raised FY2028 EPS guidance to $3.50–$3.60, above the consensus (~$3.18), which suggests stronger future earnings and likely helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a small increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.425 (annualized yield ~4.3%), a sign of distribution stability that is supportive for REIT investor demand.

Board approved a small increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.425 (annualized yield ~4.3%), a sign of distribution stability that is supportive for REIT investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Reported revenue of ~$114.8M (well above one cited analyst figure) and provided slide deck/transcript access for the earnings call — helpful for analysts but a mixed read until guidance and portfolio performance are modeled. Slide Deck / Press Release

Reported revenue of ~$114.8M (well above one cited analyst figure) and provided slide deck/transcript access for the earnings call — helpful for analysts but a mixed read until guidance and portfolio performance are modeled. Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS of $0.63 for the quarter, missing consensus by ~$0.04 — a modest miss that may temper some investor enthusiasm despite strong underlying metrics. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary & Call

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,635,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,504 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4,646.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 41,122 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,297,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 306.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 433,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 326,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Further Reading

