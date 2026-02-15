P10 (NYSE:RPC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of P10, Inc. (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. P10 traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 71258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of P10 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $957.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

P10 (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. P10 had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.86%.

About P10

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non‑exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

