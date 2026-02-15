JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on JFrog in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. JFrog’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,741,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,199,084.56. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $4,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,660,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,853,374.86. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,814 shares of company stock worth $24,969,260. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JFrog by 48.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

