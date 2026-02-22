AT&T (NYSE:T) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Head to Head Contrast

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AT&T and Liberty Latin America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 1 7 14 1 2.65 Liberty Latin America 2 0 1 0 1.67

AT&T currently has a consensus price target of $29.93, suggesting a potential upside of 6.93%. Liberty Latin America has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.72%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than AT&T.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $125.65 billion 1.56 $21.95 billion $3.05 9.18 Liberty Latin America $4.44 billion 0.36 -$657.00 million ($3.06) -2.62

This table compares AT&T and Liberty Latin America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America. Liberty Latin America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AT&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AT&T has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 17.47% 12.33% 3.70% Liberty Latin America -13.76% -50.24% -5.01%

Summary

AT&T beats Liberty Latin America on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally. The Latin America segment provides wireless services and equipment in Mexico. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

