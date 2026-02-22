Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Critical Analysis

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) and Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Revolve Group and Teijin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 7 8 1 2.63 Teijin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Revolve Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.62, indicating a potential upside of 9.92%. Given Revolve Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Teijin.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Revolve Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teijin has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Revolve Group and Teijin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 4.64% 11.26% 7.30% Teijin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Teijin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $1.13 billion 1.59 $49.56 million $0.76 33.06 Teijin $6.60 billion 0.31 $187.09 million ($2.05) -5.17

Teijin has higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Teijin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Teijin on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

