JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.75% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $143,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9,700.8% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,657,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,494,000 after buying an additional 2,630,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,085,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $118,767,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,224,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,095,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after purchasing an additional 751,499 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $98.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.53.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.