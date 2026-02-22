Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $4,182,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Newmont by 124.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 330,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 183,360 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 286.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 176.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 285,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 172.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $122.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More.

“Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.