JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,037 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of FTAI Aviation worth $138,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 880.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3,692.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $289.74 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $220.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

