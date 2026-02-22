JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,022,789 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 226.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.28% of Crown worth $142,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 103.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 105.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,877.82. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 411,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,213,380. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,254 shares of company stock worth $7,550,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

CCK opened at $114.80 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

