Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $616.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Positive Sentiment: Supreme Court rulings against the administration’s tariff actions remove a prominent source of trade-policy risk that had threatened technology supply chains and NDX constituents, supporting tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Article Title

Supreme Court rulings against the administration’s tariff actions remove a prominent source of trade-policy risk that had threatened technology supply chains and NDX constituents, supporting tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Positive Sentiment: The Federal Reserve is signaling no rate changes in the near future, which reduces the immediate risk of policy tightening and tends to favor growth and long-duration tech stocks that dominate QQQ. Article Title

The Federal Reserve is signaling no rate changes in the near future, which reduces the immediate risk of policy tightening and tends to favor growth and long-duration tech stocks that dominate QQQ. Positive Sentiment: High-profile investors increased exposure to QQQ/large-cap tech in Q4, signaling institutional confidence in AI and secular growth themes that QQQ concentrates. That buyer interest is supportive for ETF flows and sentiment. Article Title

High-profile investors increased exposure to QQQ/large-cap tech in Q4, signaling institutional confidence in AI and secular growth themes that QQQ concentrates. That buyer interest is supportive for ETF flows and sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Market updates (pre-market commentary) show intraday swings and mixed momentum into the session — useful for short-term traders but not a clear directional signal for long-term QQQ holders. Article Title

Market updates (pre-market commentary) show intraday swings and mixed momentum into the session — useful for short-term traders but not a clear directional signal for long-term QQQ holders. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting thematic strategies (e.g., QQQM/AI exposures, passive investing takes) underscores the long-term AI growth narrative for Nasdaq-focused ETFs but doesn’t change near-term risk/return. Article Title

Coverage highlighting thematic strategies (e.g., QQQM/AI exposures, passive investing takes) underscores the long-term AI growth narrative for Nasdaq-focused ETFs but doesn’t change near-term risk/return. Negative Sentiment: Warnings that an AI-driven sell-off may continue add near-term downside risk for heavily AI/tech-weighted funds such as QQQ; elevated volatility could pressure multiples. Article Title

Warnings that an AI-driven sell-off may continue add near-term downside risk for heavily AI/tech-weighted funds such as QQQ; elevated volatility could pressure multiples. Negative Sentiment: Q4 GDP and December PCE data show slower growth but persistent inflation — a mix that could keep markets cautious about future policy and corporate margins, posing risk to cyclically sensitive tech names. Article Title

Q4 GDP and December PCE data show slower growth but persistent inflation — a mix that could keep markets cautious about future policy and corporate margins, posing risk to cyclically sensitive tech names. Negative Sentiment: Although the Supreme Court struck down the tariff plan, several pieces note lingering policy maneuvers and legal/administrative follow-ups—meaning political risk hasn’t fully disappeared. That uncertainty can keep a lid on valuations for now. Article Title

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

