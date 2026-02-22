JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 42,300 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.16% of Lamar Advertising worth $143,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,931,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 123.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,152,000 after buying an additional 816,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 27.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,577,000 after buying an additional 510,025 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,064,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,309,000 after acquiring an additional 197,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $133.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.54%.

Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Q4 net revenues rose 2.8% to $595.9M, adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% and management said local and national sales showed momentum into 2026 — supports organic revenue/EBITDA stability. GlobeNewswire Release

Operational momentum: Q4 net revenues rose 2.8% to $595.9M, adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% and management said local and national sales showed momentum into 2026 — supports organic revenue/EBITDA stability. Positive Sentiment: FFO/AFFO resilience: Q4 diluted AFFO per share rose to $2.24 (FFO/AFFO roughly in line or beating some estimates), indicating REIT cash metrics held up despite tougher comps. Zacks FFO Note

FFO/AFFO resilience: Q4 diluted AFFO per share rose to $2.24 (FFO/AFFO roughly in line or beating some estimates), indicating REIT cash metrics held up despite tougher comps. Neutral Sentiment: Readouts and transcripts: Management held the scheduled call and transcripts/summaries are available for detail on pacing, digital deployment and capital spending plans — useful for drilling into guidance assumptions. Yahoo Earnings Call Summary

Readouts and transcripts: Management held the scheduled call and transcripts/summaries are available for detail on pacing, digital deployment and capital spending plans — useful for drilling into guidance assumptions. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS miss: Reported EPS for Q4 was $1.50, below analyst consensus (~$2.18), a headline that can pressure near‑term sentiment despite solid revenue/EBITDA. MSN Earnings Note

GAAP EPS miss: Reported EPS for Q4 was $1.50, below analyst consensus (~$2.18), a headline that can pressure near‑term sentiment despite solid revenue/EBITDA. Negative Sentiment: Lower FY‑2026 earnings guide vs. Street: Management set net income per diluted share guidance of $5.72–$5.83 (and AFFO guidance $8.50–$8.70) — below many analyst models — which can weigh on valuation and future estimates. GlobeNewswire Release

Lower FY‑2026 earnings guide vs. Street: Management set net income per diluted share guidance of $5.72–$5.83 (and AFFO guidance $8.50–$8.70) — below many analyst models — which can weigh on valuation and future estimates. Negative Sentiment: Quality of earnings & cash flow softness: Full‑year net income was helped by a one‑time gain (sale of Vistar) and prior-year accounting adjustments; operating cash flow and free cash flow declined modestly year‑over‑year — raises questions about sustainability. Insiders have sold shares recently per filings. QuiverQuant Summary

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

