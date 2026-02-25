Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF $CZA

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZA. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

CZA stock opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.22. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index). The Index is comprised of 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of mid-capitalization common stocks, including master limited partnerships (MLPs), and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.