Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $934,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,691. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial set a $156.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $126.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

