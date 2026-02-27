Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 99.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $208.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.04. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,250. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 76,138 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.