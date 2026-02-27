Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $308.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.63 and its 200 day moving average is $281.90. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $332.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $331.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.44.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

