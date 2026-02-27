Analyzing AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get AB Volvo alerts:

Risk & Volatility

AB Volvo has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo 8.47% 23.01% 6.14% ChargePoint -59.54% -209.46% -21.77%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo 2 6 0 2 2.20 ChargePoint 3 8 1 0 1.83

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AB Volvo and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $12.15, indicating a potential upside of 84.93%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than AB Volvo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AB Volvo and ChargePoint”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo $48.98 billion 1.61 $3.52 billion $2.04 19.00 ChargePoint $417.08 million 0.37 -$277.07 million ($10.28) -0.64

AB Volvo has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint. ChargePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AB Volvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AB Volvo beats ChargePoint on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands. It offers road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders, excavators, and compact equipment. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-highway applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repairs, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop batteries for its electric products; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.