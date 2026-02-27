Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires 4,862 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

