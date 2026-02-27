Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) vs. Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Head-To-Head Survey

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Target Hospitality and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $386.27 million 1.98 $71.26 million ($0.11) -69.55 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.20 billion 0.97 -$10.02 million ($0.65) -12.97

Analyst Ratings

Target Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucky Strike Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Target Hospitality and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 1 0 1 0 2.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment 1 4 4 0 2.33

Target Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.79%. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus price target of $11.64, indicating a potential upside of 38.11%. Given Target Hospitality’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality -3.08% -1.78% -1.24% Lucky Strike Entertainment -7.09% N/A -2.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.2% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

