Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) vs. Top Win International (NASDAQ:SORA) Financial Analysis

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) and Top Win International (NASDAQ:SORA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gold.com and Top Win International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold.com 0.08% 7.56% 1.96% Top Win International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold.com and Top Win International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold.com 0 1 3 1 3.00 Top Win International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gold.com currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Gold.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold.com is more favorable than Top Win International.

62.9% of Gold.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Gold.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold.com and Top Win International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold.com $10.98 billion 0.13 $17.32 million $0.47 120.19 Top Win International $17.62 million 2.77 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Gold.com has higher revenue and earnings than Top Win International.

Summary

Gold.com beats Top Win International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products. The Direct-to-Consumer segment provides access to an array of gold, silver, copper, platinum, and palladium products through its websites and marketplaces. It operates five company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals retail market. This segment also operates as a direct retailer of precious metals to the investor community and markets its precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through customer service outreach. The Secured Lending segment originates and acquires commercial loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins; and serves coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors. The company serves customers, including financial institutions, bullion retailers, industrial manufacturers and fabricators, sovereign mints, refiners, coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers. It has operations in the United States, rest of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and Australia. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Top Win International

Through our Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Top Win International Trading Limited, we are a wholesaler engaged in trading, distribution, and retail of luxury watches of international brands. As the purveyor of fine watches, we source luxury products directly or indirectly from authorized dealers, distributors, and brand owners, located in Europe, Japan, Singapore, and other locations, and sell them to our customers, comprising independent watch dealers, watch distributors, and retail buyers within the watch industry. Our strategic location in Hong Kong positions us advantageously within the Asia-Pacific luxury market. This region has seen significant growth in demand for luxury goods, driven by rising disposable incomes and a growing appreciation for high-quality, branded products. We currently offer a selection of over 30 internationally renowned watch brands, including Blancpain, Breguet, Cartier, Chopard, Hermes, IWC, Jaeger, Rolex, Omega, and Longines. We primarily trade watches within the price range of $1,900 to $7,500 with our target customers being middle to high-income earners. Our principal executive office is located in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

