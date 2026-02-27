Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Critical Survey

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sanara MedTech and Koninklijke Philips, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 1 1 2 0 2.25 Koninklijke Philips 0 4 0 0 2.00

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.59%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Koninklijke Philips.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

8.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Koninklijke Philips”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $86.67 million 2.16 -$9.66 million ($4.22) -4.99 Koninklijke Philips $20.17 billion 1.53 $1.01 billion $1.06 30.25

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Philips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -36.79% -21.33% -7.05% Koninklijke Philips 5.09% 13.68% 5.59%

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Sanara MedTech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc., a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. It also provides BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that contains synergistic ingredients that have been shown to impact mature biofilm microbes; BIAKOS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing that helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. In addition, it develops BIASURGE, a no-rinse surgical solution used for wound irrigation; FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; TEXAGEN, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used as an anatomical barrier with robust handling that can be sutured for securement; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease. In addition, the company offers acute patient management solutions; emergency care solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; and electronic medical record and care management solutions. Further, it provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding, baby monitors, and digital parental solutions; and grooming and beauty products and solutions. The company has strategic partnership agreements with TriHealth, Northwell, and Atrium Health. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

