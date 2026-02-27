Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 448.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,898,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,030,000 after acquiring an additional 261,680 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fox Advisors raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

