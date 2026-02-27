DNB Asset Management AS Has $52.64 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $52,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 251.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.2% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

NASDAQ MU opened at $415.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $467.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.07 and a 200-day moving average of $250.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

