Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,135 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 365,269 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,497,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s payout ratio is -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

