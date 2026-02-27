DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,247,222 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,566,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,247,222 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $86,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 104,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 13.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 154,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Intel News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Intel broadened its AI inference push by partnering with SambaNova and joining a financing round that could speed go‑to‑market for high‑performance inference stacks — this supports Intel’s AI roadmap and revenue optionality. SambaNova Unveils Fastest Chip for Agentic AI, Collaborates with Intel, and Raises $350M+
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note Intel is expanding AI inference capabilities (new partnerships and product progress) targeting a multi‑billion market — a potential growth driver if Intel can commercialize effectively. Intel Expands AI Inference Capabilities: Will it Drive Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors view recent INTC volatility as a tactical buying opportunity — options implied volatility has created discounted tactical plays for those looking to add exposure on dips. Intel Stock (INTC) Volatility Creates Tactical Options Discount
- Neutral Sentiment: Despite a strong 12‑month rally, analysts remain split — valuation metrics and whether Intel can sustain margin and execution gains are open questions, keeping investor views mixed. Is Intel Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive dynamics are in focus as rivals (notably Nvidia) signal renewed strategic pushes into general‑purpose compute and AI — this raises execution and product‑market risks but also validates the TAM. Nvidia’s CEO prepares investors for a renewed battle with Intel, AMD
- Negative Sentiment: A key foundry/execution figure has left Intel for Qualcomm, a departure flagged by the market as a near‑term governance/execution risk for Intel’s foundry ambitions and a catalyst for the stock drop. Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Plunges After Key Figure Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Broader supply‑chain concerns (e.g., rare‑earth and geopolitical pressures) have been raised as downside risks for U.S. chipmakers including Intel, potentially increasing input costs and sourcing uncertainty. “China Is Flexing Its Rare Earth Muscle” as GE, Intel, and Nvidia Face Supply Risk
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.74.
Intel Price Performance
NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $227.07 billion, a PE ratio of -568.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intel
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
