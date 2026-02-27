Choreo LLC Acquires 5,595 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $408.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 378.31, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

