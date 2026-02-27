DNB Asset Management AS Has $47.58 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Linde alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 38.3% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 985,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,074,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 54.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $498.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.36. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $510.65.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.