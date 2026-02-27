Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $7,891,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 343,069 shares of company stock worth $54,545,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $380.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

