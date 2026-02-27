DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,982 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MasTec were worth $59,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MasTec Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $291.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MasTec News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus — MasTec reported $2.07 EPS vs. a $1.94 Zacks consensus, reflecting y/y profit improvement and better-than-expected execution across segments. MasTec (MTZ) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Upside to full‑year 2026 outlook — MasTec raised its FY2026 EPS guidance to $8.40 (vs. ~$8.02 consensus) and issued revenue guidance near $17.0B (above $15.4B consensus), signaling stronger full‑year demand and margin confidence. MasTec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Initial 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Reduced short interest — Short interest fell ~12.9% in February to ~2.46M shares (about 4.0% of float), which lowers near‑term short pressure and can support upside momentum.
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwind from AI/data‑center buildout — Analysts are highlighting MasTec among construction firms poised to benefit from large AI-driven data center capex, a multi-year growth driver but dependent on execution and contract timing. Buy 5 Construction Stocks Set to Soar on AI-Powered Data Center Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Company press release details — MasTec’s release confirmed stronger revenue growth and provided segment commentary (net margin ~2.41%, ROE ~14.41%), which supports the headline beat but offers no new material surprises beyond guidance. View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed near‑term guidance — Q1 2026 guidance was below Street expectations (EPS $1.00 vs. ~$1.42 consensus; revenue ~$3.5B vs. ~$3.7B consensus), introducing near‑term earnings risk and a reason for potential pullbacks if investors focus on quarterly softness. MasTec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Initial 2026 Guidance
MasTec Profile
MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.
The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.
