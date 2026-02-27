DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,982 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MasTec were worth $59,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $291.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $254.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

Read Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.