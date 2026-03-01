Aman Joshi Sells 10,000 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.60, for a total value of $1,756,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,957,654. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aman Joshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Aman Joshi sold 3,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $523,728.26.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of BE stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $180.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.07.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,560,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel‑cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high‑density AI power demand. Bloom-Brookfield Deal

Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel‑cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high‑density AI power demand. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY‑2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium‑term earnings expansion. Backlog & Guidance

Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY‑2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium‑term earnings expansion. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean‑power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows. Zacks YTD Note

Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean‑power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows. Neutral Sentiment: High‑profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock’s volatility but said he’d feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst. Cramer Comment

High‑profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock’s volatility but said he’d feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell‑side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near‑term upside after the run. Citi Initiation

Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell‑side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near‑term upside after the run. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price. BE vs FCEL

Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high‑profile sale that often triggers short‑term profit taking and can pressure the stock. SEC Filing

Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high‑profile sale that often triggers short‑term profit taking and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Multiple analysis pieces warn the stock may be “priced for perfection” — expensive multiples and high execution expectations are prompting some investors to lock in gains after the rally. Valuation Note

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

