Wendell Weeks Sells 137,514 Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) CEO Wendell Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $150.31 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Corning in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Trending Headlines about Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.